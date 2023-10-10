It’s not just Google that gets a big new phone to end the year. Oppo has one on the way, and it’s made for folks aiming to keep budgets low.

The year of phones is aiming to end with a bang and hardly a whimper, it seems.

Even though the year has seen fewer phone releases than normal in the high-end, there’s been a lot of activity in the parts of the market where you don’t need to spend the proverbial arm or leg.

And there’s little reason why: with the cost of living so high lately and phone techonlogy trickling down to more affordable price points, making more affordable phones overall is an important issue. After all, upgrading your phone shouldn’t set you back too much money if you don’t want it to.

That’s precisely where Oppo’s latest aims to get in, as it updates its A-series phones with a new model built to deliver big features without the comparable price point.

The latest model is the Oppo A58, a 4G handset that will cost $299 outright in Australia, yet pack in a surprising amount of features people might be looking for.

For starters, there’s a 6.72 inch Full HD+ display (2400×1080) with a sunlight mode that pumps up the brightness so the screen can be read even when it’s quite bright outdoors.

On the back, you’ll find two cameras, offering a 50 megapixel camera alongside a 2 megapixel portrait camera. The latter of these isn’t impressive, but the 50 megapixel can use pixel binning to turn four pixels into one, essentially providing better images in low-light than some other sensors.

All of this is paired with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, as well as Android 13, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, and a MediaTek Helio G85 chip using Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1, and a pair of speakers aimed at making the audio louder than previous generations of Oppo A-series phones. There’s also a 5000mAh battery with a fast 33W SuperVooc fast charger in the box, able to get a full charge in a little over an hour (75 minutes).

What Oppo skips in this phone are things like a fast display, missing out on the 90Hz and 120Hz screens more expensive phones offer, as well as a more capable camera system. While the 50 megapixel camera sounds solid, it’s paired with a 2 megapixel portrait camera there for soft backgrounds, missing out on the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

However, you do get something we’re surprised about: a hint of water resistance.

Yes, the Oppo A58 is IPX4 water resistant, which means it should survive the odd splash of water, more than a lot of budget phones get. As it is, water resistance has typically been left for the high-end, with handfuls of mid-range models getting the feature, such as the Apple iPhone SE and this year’s Google Pixel 7a. It’s not a lot of water resistance, but some is better than none, especially as we head into warmer months and time spent near water.

“The Oppo A58 is a stylish addition to our iconic range of A Series devices, delivering a remarkable device that sets a new standard within the market,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director for Oppo Australia.

“With its combination of excellent battery life, stunning display and ultra smooth performance, the A58 is designed to match users’ dynamic lifestyles, without burning a hole in their pocket,” he said.

The Oppo A58 is available now in Australia in two colours, green or black, priced at $299 and available from Big W, The Good Guys, JB HiFi, Officeworks, Optus, and Oppo’s online store.