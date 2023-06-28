Making your room light up like what’s on screen is possible with some smart lights and specific TVs, but if you want to go a little deeper with more artistic flair, Nanoleaf might have the answer.

Extending the visuals offered by your TV and monitor have been possible for a while now, thanks to ways to synchronise your screen and smart lights.

Whether you’re doing it via Hue’s syncing technology or one of the RGB lighting technologies offered by a gaming company, you’ve been able to link some of the imagery using software and a light or two you might have about the place. There are even custom screens that do this for you, something you can find in the revived Philips TVs, which offers the Ambilight technology with glowing edges.

But if you’ve had one of the Nanoleaf light panels, bars, or strips for your wall, joining the dots there hasn’t actually been a thing. You’ve been able to give them colour and even synchronise them to sound, but not to the visuals on your nearby monitor or TV screen.

That appears to be changing this year, with Nanoleaf readying a gadget to let you do just that.

It’ll come by way of a special camera either set on top of the screen or below it, aiming at it either way, and viewing the colours from all sides before translating them to digital instructions to play back on connected Nanoleaf lights in your home. Called the “Nanoleaf 4D”, it’s an extension to push what’s on your screen into more of Nanoleaf’s smart lighting gear.

For instance, if you have some light strips around your TV, you’ll be able to match the colours to the frames there, and if you have panels or light bars, the same goes for those, too.

In fact, Nanoleaf says “Sync+” technology will allow its RGB lighting gear to work with the 4D camera, connecting to over 50 devices at once, and supporting other smart home platforms, including IFTTT and Razer Chroma.

We’re not sure if it’ll work with the soft warm look of the wood panel shapes Nanoleaf has offered in the past via the Elements range. So far, Nanoleaf suggests you need colour lights to work with the 4D camera, something that the wood panel Elements variations don’t exactly qualify as.

The camera will come in a solo device or in a package for TVs up to either 65 or 85 inches, which basically changes the size of the included light strip, which understandably is shorter on a smaller TV.

However, it’ll work much the same either way, working with one of our modes dependent on how calm or reactive you want the lighting sync to be.

In Australia, pricing for the Nanoleaf 4D looks set to start at $149.99 for the camera by itself, while a bundle for TVs and screens up to 65 inches will arrive with a Nanoleaf light strip for $189.99, and a much longer variation for with a light strip for screens up to 85 inches at $229.99.

Availability is expected in mid-July, with this one likely landing online only for now.