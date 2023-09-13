The new iPhone with its new Type C connector might not be out yet, but a game pad controller that supports it is.

Sometimes it’s nice when things are all ready for a new gadget coming out.

Like if you need a wireless charger because a phone you’re interested in has wireless charging bundled in, you know it’s not going to be difficult to find one. Or if you need a case to protect that thing, and you don’t need to wait for manufacturers to be ready days or weeks after.

It’s good when things are just ready, because it means that you don’t need to wait.

In the world of mobile gaming, it looks as though hardware makers could be ready for the new Type C-equipped iPhone well ahead of launch, though they have ample reason for this: they’ve made gear for Type C-equipped Android phones, and there’s now a clearer sense of compatibility.

That’s the vibe coming from Backbone, which has this week announced that the Type C Backbone controllers made for Android will now also be compatible with the Type C iPhone on its way out in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, as well as the Type C-equipped iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

We largely expected this back when we reviewed the USB C Backbone One PlayStation edition a few months ago and even noted it as such, but it’s always nice to get confirmation.

The USB change doesn’t necessarily mean Backbone will stop producing its Lightning-based mobile gaming controllers, either. There will be plenty of gamers still rocking an older iPhone for a while to come, and we suspect Backbone will keep this one around for a while.

But it does mean that folks thinking of upgrading to the new iPhones can find a game controller compatible with their phone even before it comes out, handy if they’re keen to game on their phone when it arrives at launch.