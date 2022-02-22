Subscribers to the NBN through Telstra might shortly get an update with a few upgrades, handy if they like improvements to WiFi and backup connection speeds.

Connecting to the NBN is typically as easy as grabbing a router and plugged whatever is supplied to your home into one of the network ports on the device, but if you subscribe to Telstra, you very likely have a different approach. If you are a Telstra broadband subscriber, you’re probably using a variant of the Telstra “Smart Modem”, and if you are, there may well be an upgrade in your future.

Australia’s largest telco has chimed in this week with news that its Smart Modem has turned three this week, with version 3 on the way to subscribers, gradually anyway, sporting a couple of updates to improve things, with recyclability key in the new model’s design.

Built to work with whatever broadband connection your home can offer, the latest variation of the Smart Modem sports an update to WiFi 6, also known as 802.11ax, providing fast speeds and wider range than the previous 802.11ac WiFi 5. Granted, it’s not as high-end as this year’s expected rollout of WiFi 6E, but the differences aren’t huge and not likely to affect most homes, improving stability slightly when they’re supported in Australia.

The latest model also includes a more powerful 4G backup system for the “just in case” moment if the NBN goes down, something Telstra offers with a 25 megabit down and 5 megabit up speed, plus a feature Telstra calls “SmartFix” to help you solve issues remotely.

The other major change in the Smart Modem 3 is what it’s made of, with 80 percent of the modem made from recyclable materials, while the packaging is made from 100 percent.

“As Australia’s leading broadband provider, we’re driving industry innovation in our home broadband products,” said Telstra’s Michael Ackland.

Finding the Smart Modem 3 shouldn’t be hard, either, with Telstra noting that new customers on the NBN who stay connected for 24 months will get one for free. Current customers may need to contact Telstra, where the new model will be found for an extra $9 per month.