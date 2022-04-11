The mid-range of mobiles is getting a little more meat, as TCL’s efforts from Mobile World Congress land in the equally on-brand mid-April.

Not everyone is a fan of dropping heaps of cash on a new phone, which is why the mid-range is so popular. While phones in the high end can cost over a thousand, the mid-range exists to provide models that offer value for money, and there are choices there. And there are even choices below that, providing plenty in the budget category below the mid-range, dropping below the $500 mark.

Back at Mobile World Congress last month, TCL added a few options in its 30 series focused on the budget and the mid-range, and later this month, Australia is going to see those models land on shelves locally.

The launch of the range will see four TCL phones arrive on Australia’s shores, delivering mobile choices with big screens below $400, but without the 5G variation the company launched in Spain a few weeks ago.

Of the four, Australians can expect models sporting large-ish screens, with either a 6.52 inch or 6.7 inch display, with MediaTek chips under the hood, 3 to 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage, as well.

The priciest option of the range is the TCL 30+, a 6.7 inch Full HD+ phone sporting a 50 megapixel rear camera alongside two 2 megapixel cameras, plus a 13 megapixel camera up front, and a 5010mAh battery for $399.

A little below that, the TCL 30 SE drops back to a 6.52 inch HD+ screen, cuts the chip down a little, and drops the front camera from 13 megapixels to 8 megapixels, saving a few bucks to $329.

TCL’s other additions are a little less exciting, focused entirely on the budget category with the TCL 305 and 306, offering Android 11 Go and Android 12 respectively, both on a 6.52 inch HD+ screen with a 13 megapixel camera on the back, accompanied by two 2 megapixel cameras to help portraiture. They’ll sit around the $200 mark, targeting $229 and $199 respectively, basically giving budget buyers the choice of a big screen from TCL, plus a meaty 5000mAh battery, if they want those features.

“Following a highly successful 2021 locally for TCL Mobile, which saw us introduce 11 new devices across smartphones, wearables and audio, we’re thrilled to be able to carry this momentum into 2022.

“Today marks the start of our new product introductions for the year with four new devices, led by the TCL 30+ and 30 SE,” said Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communications in Australia.

“These devices reinforce our growing position in the market to deliver incredible display technology alongside an array of other high-quality features at an affordable price,” he said.

Spanning a few price points under $400, the TCL 30 series looks set to land at Australian stores both online and offline very shortly, with the budget TCL 305 and 306 first, while the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30+ will hit stores in Australia in late-May.