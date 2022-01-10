Sony’s second-gen PlayStation VR console has some more light shed on what to expect when it arrives for the PlayStation 5.

If you’re a fan of virtual reality, but not a fan of the big computer requirements VR headsets typically command, you may want to look towards getting a PlayStation 5 when stock is plentiful.

While chip shortages have made getting one of the excellent PS5 consoles rather difficult, Sony is still looking to what comes next, and one of those things is the second-generation PlayStation VR headset, which recently saw some specs detailed.

It’s been some time since we heard about Sony’s work on the next generation of PlayStation VR, and last year, the company showed the controllers for the next-gen VR headset. Now, we’re hearing a little more about what to expect outside of those controls, with the PS VR2 headset offering 4K HDR with 2000×2040 OLED screens per eye, fast refresh rates, and cameras built into the headset so your position can be tracked without an external camera.

Interestingly, Sony is also making the PS VR2 headset support eye tracking, so when you look at things on those screens while wearing the headset, it will track the position and use this as a form of control, essentially heightening the immersion.

We’re told there will even be the feeling of rumbles and sound built into the headset, so you can feel some of the impact depending on what you’re playing in games.

There’s still no word yet on quite when the PlayStation VR2 headset will arrive, though it’s expected some time this year in 2022 and only for the PlayStation 5, making it one more thing to look forward to.