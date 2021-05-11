Bad news if you’re trying to buy a PlayStation 5: you mightn’t be able to find stock now, but that situation doesn’t seem likely to improve.

Several months after release, the Sony’s latest take on the PlayStation is hot property, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to find. Far from it, in fact.

A few months on following our PlayStation 5 review, you still will almost definitely have trouble finding a PS5 console, a problem we noted in that review which hasn’t let up in the slightest.

The moment stores get a new PS5 batch of units in supply, they sell out practically immediately, suggesting the numbers of models coming in is still a problem. In fact, last year when we asked about availability, representatives for the company referred customers to check with local retailers, with the problem being an issue regardless of retailer size. From Big W to JB and plenty of others, everyone is having the same problem, with the PlayStation 5 released last year sitting firmly in the “coming soon” category, and non-existent for customers to buy.

In the months that have past, not much seems to have changed, and the bad news is it might continue until next year.

A report on business publication Bloomberg says that Sony’s PlayStation 5 supply problems will remain through to 2022 because of the challenge of keeping up with strong demand, with component shortages not helping the situation.

It means the problem of buying a PS5 isn’t likely to change, adding to the frustration many have with the next-generation console wars.

The good news is if you’re in this boat, you are definitely not alone, with what seems like only a handful of PlayStation 5 sales across Australia, and indeed much of the rest of the world. The bad news is that while it might be better by the Christmas season one year on from the PS5’s 2020 holiday period release, it also mightn’t improve until sometime in the middle of next year, either.