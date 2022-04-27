Owners of a home theatre keen to have a proper home theatre experience might be looking for high res visuals, and that’s where Sony might have a couple of choices.

If you’re looking to recreate a cinema experience at home, you need some gear to make it happen. A decent sound system is one thing, and then a big enough set of visuals to feast your eyes on. That could be a huge TV, but those can stretch into some pretty serious prices, and mightn’t quite deliver the same experience.

To get a cinema experience — to create the home cinema — there’s a good chance you’re looking at a projector, and maybe even one that fires a form of light source that doesn’t need total absolute darkness. While a standard lamp can deliver a picture, laser light is where high end projectors tend to focus on, using a high power laser light to shine through several colour chips and push out bright and vibrant colour, even delivering picture when the room isn’t totally dark.

It’s why the technology is used so often in Laser TV, a form of laser projection that relies on a short-throw projector and specific screen plus TV tuner to get a laser projector working as a TV.

That’s not how every laser projector works, though, and if you have relatively deep pockets, you can throw a laser projector into your home to deliver a strong picture without the short throw, something Sony is adding to.

This week, there are two more, as Sony adds the VPL-XW5000ES and 7000ES, two laser 4K projectors using Sony’s Triluminos flavour of quantum dots to enhance the colour as light shines through the projector’s innards, while an HDR enhancer boosts the picture for High Dynamic Range visuals.

The XW5000ES packs in laser light and that 4K tech for just under $10K in Australia, while the XW7000ES gets a large 70mm lens to deliver a distortion-free image quality in projection, plus a “live colour enhancer” to improve the projected colour as you watch. However, it’ll cost you a fair bit extra, with the 7000ES costing $25,499 when it launches alongside the 5000 in Australia mid-June.