A big way to cancel out noise is coming from a company known for big microphones and small earphones.

You might normally think of Sony, Bose, Beats, and Apple when it comes to noise cancelling headphones, but it’s a big world, and there are plenty of options out there for encasing yourself in a bubble of sound.

One brand, however, is surprising us this year with a pair of large headphones focused on keeping the noise out. It’s well known in audio spaces for microphones and even some properly small in-ear monitors and earphones, and this year, it appears to be looking at big headphones, as well.

Shure, it seems, is sure interested in isolating people’s ears from the noise of the outside, using CES 2022 to announce a pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones that are made to be portable and also surprisingly durable.

It’s a new pair of headphones for the year, the first of many, we suspect, coming in the Shure Aonic 40, a name we’re convinced exists because it uses the letter “a”, “n”, and “c” in a model sporting active noise cancellation, and three settings to deal with outside noise.

Shure ís talking up to 25 hours per charge for the Aonic 40 headphones, with nylon and aluminium making up the design, something the company says is foldable and somewhat rugged, complete with an app to let you customise the equaliser and tweak the cancellation modes.

They also seem like they’ll be somewhat competitive against the noise cancelling headphone landscape, sporting a price of $249 USD and around $449 in Australia. Given that’s not far from where Sony prices its benchmark WH-1000XM4, we suspect we know the main product Shure is competing with, though with release this month, keen customers will be able to find out for themselves.