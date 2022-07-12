The next generation of Apple’s operating systems will probably arrive in September, but if you’re game to live dangerously, you can check them out now.

Living on the cutting edge often means buying the latest technology, but it doesn’t always have to directly imply that. You might be able to update what you already have with some pre-release software, and get a taste of what’s coming, all without spending much money.

Doing that is one way to experience what’s on the way, but it does come with the occasional catch, or more specifically a bug or two, because to do it, you need beta software.

However, if you don’t mind living a little dangerously with the odd bug here and there, or even a slight hit to your device’s battery, that’s exactly what you can do.

And fresh from their announcements at the 2022 Worldwide Developer’s Conference, that’s exactly that owners of a recent iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, and a Mac can do, provided they don’t mind living dangerously.

This week, Apple has made the beta versions of the next operating systems available as part of the public beta, with the new versions updating your current version to the beta as part of the test. Those releases will give you a taste of what’s coming in each, such as the new standby screen experience on iOS 16 on the iPhone, or even the “stage manager” addition for multitasking on iPadOS 16.

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to be stuck on the beta version, though, and can unenroll yourself from the beta, installing the commercial release to replace the beta later on.