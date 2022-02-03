Filtering the air at home is something you might consider for asthmatics, but there might be other reasons, especially as you dive into how Panasonic’s technology works.

Ever since the bushfires of December 2019 threw smoke the way of more people, we’ve heard more people consider purifiers. While they’d been around for quite some time before that, with the air heavy and filled with potential allergens, more Australians considered having a filter in their home, and it’s likely only grown.

Even though filters aren’t likely to take out airborne viruses (because of the size of virus), they’re still beneficial for cleaning the air, though they obvious differ in technologies.

There are filters for cleaning the air, filters to deodorise, and there’s even a technology to change it, as Panasonic is recently showing, launching its most recent incarnation of an air purification system.

It’s coming in a floor standing Air Purifier, the F-PXU70MWL, a name nobody would ever remember, but that has some technology previously found in Panasonic’s air conditioners called “Nanoe X”.

Yet another of the random bits of jargon that salespeople sling around, the technology essentially uses a tiny electrostatic water particles made up of an ion and a Hydroxl radical, the latter of which reacts to the water in pollen, bacteria, and odour, and changes them, effectively quelling and inhibiting them. It’s like hosing down the smell or bacteria, but on a nano level, and happening in the background while you go about and live your life.

From what we understand, the Nanoe X technology should kill odours, help prevent pollen and mould particles from being harmful, and inhibit bacteria and other hazardous substances, such as the noxious chemicals which can also be released from treated furniture and paints. There’s also a HEPA composite filter to assist with removing bacteria, as well as a formaldehyde treatment technology to deal with those noxious chemicals, as well.

Outside of the Nanoe X technology, Panasonic touts support for up to PM2.5, meaning air particles measure a maximum of 2.5 micrometers and higher, which isn’t as small as a virus, but should take care of bacteria, mould, pollen, and other nasties that might normally get under your skin, so to speak.

“Australians are now more conscious than ever about what they’re breathing into their bodies,” said Ginger Yu, Product Marketing Manager for Appliances at Panasonic.

“With our Air Purifier, they can create an atmosphere that feels clean and is clean. At Panasonic, our goal is to help make our customers’ lives easier while always maintaining the highest quality in all our products,” she said.

One thing worth noting is the price, because at $989, the Panasonic Air Purifier isn’t necessarily inexpensive, and may compete with some of the other ion-based purifiers out there, or even the filtered ones we’ve seen from Dyson in the past.

However, Australians can find it now, with the unit in stores across Australia at electronic specialists.