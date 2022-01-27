Android phones and tablets aren’t going to be the only places you can expect to find Android apps.

Windows computers look set to get a shot in the arm as far as apps go, at least based on what Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer is talking about this year.

One of the previewed features when Windows 11 was teased and subsequently launched last year didn’t make it at the time of delivery, but it appears to be on the cards for 2022, as the company talks up Android apps and games coming to its operating system for real.

That’s one of the comments Panos Panay is making in a Windows blog this week, which mentions how working from home has changed how we communicate and the way we consume entertainment, but also highlights what’s coming next for Microsoft’s operating system, and apparently the rollout of support of Android apps is one of those things.

From next month, a public preview will be rolled out supporting Android apps on Windows 11, allowing some of these apps to be connected to the taskbar directly, allowing you to add weather, muting controls, and window sharing, as well.

It appears to be more of a beginning for Android apps, and will probably be more like how Amazon’s Android app store works and less like a direct connection to Google Play, but it could improve the availability of apps on Windows all the same.