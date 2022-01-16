A mouse for lefties is about as rare as golf clubs for them as well, but Logitech’s latest not only lets you pick a cordless model for either hand, but a bigger size, as well.

Lefties sure don’t have it easy. We can’t open cans remarkably well, our hands get smudged all too easily when we write with pens, scissors aren’t a lot of fun, and if you ask most lefties what hand they use for a mouse, it’s probably the right hand, as well.

The world is not made for 10 percent of the world’s population, and most of us — this writer included — have been forced to adopt to a right-handed mouse when it comes to using a computer. While a touchpad is pretty much ambidextrous, the external mouse can’t always be easily found in a lefty option, with almost every mouse conforming to a right-handed grip.

Even this writer’s favourite mouse, the MX Master 3, is moulded for the right hand. Frankly, you get used to it, and after nearly 40 years of using a computer, you kind of have no choice.

But these days, there are choices, and this month, Logitech may well be one of the makers of those, announcing a variant of its cordless mice that can be found for righties and lefties alike, with a slightly different model for each.

It’s coming in the Signature M650, a cordless mouse with a silent scroll wheel, plus the main feature: a choice of two sizes on the right-handed option — small and large — plus a lefty option that matches the full-size of the right-handed option.

For either mouse, the design is much the same, with two buttons up top, a scroll wheel that can jump between the line-by-line segmented scrolling and the super fast scroll wheel, and two buttons on the side where the thumb goes, the latter sitting on the left for the right-handed people (because your right hand has the thumb on the left), or on the right for lefties (because their thumb is on the right).

It will support Logitech’s “Options+” app on Windows and Mac, while the mouse will work with any operating system, Chrome, Android, Linux, and iPadOS included, with the app allowing you to customise what the side buttons do in apps, as well.

However, it won’t necessarily be easy to find the Logitech Signature M650, at least if you’re a lefty. Right-handed people can find the smaller M650 in three colours and the larger M650 L in the darker graphite only, both expected to be in stores in Australia and from $54.99 locally, but the lefty model — the Signature M650 L Left — isn’t expected until later, and will be found online only in the same dark graphite colour as its “L”-sized right-handed offering.