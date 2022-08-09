One of Beats’ best pairs is getting a celebrity edition, as Beats collaborates with Kim Kardashian for a few new colours of earphones.

We’ve seen special edition headphones before, but it has been some time since we’ve seen Beats collaborate with anything.

Celebrities and musicians used to be a fairly regular approach for Beats, with a Lady Gaga edition one variation that comes to mind, but there have been others. Beats has seen a collaboration with fashion brand Sacai a few years ago, and there have even been Disney-themed Beats, not to mention a red pair for Chinese New Year.

Still, it has been some time since we saw a collaboration, though it seems that something is clearly on the cards.

This week, Beats is announcing just that, with a Beats Fit Pro collaboration with Kim Kardashian coming in the “Beats x Kim”. The result isn’t a totally new product, but more of a recolour of the Beats Fit Pro ANC earphones available in three neutral colours, covering a lightish almost peach “moon”, a soft brown “dune”, and a darker brown “earth”.

There’s no change to the hardware in the Beats x Kim Fit Pro, with the same support for active noise cancellation, dynamic head tracking for Apple Music, and earwing fit, while the charging case will goes without wireless charging.

In short, the Beats x Kim are basically the same pair of Beats Fit Pro we loved back when we reviewed them, but in new colours and in a new box.

They’ll even come with the same price, arriving in Australia exclusively at David Jones for $299.95 from August 17, though missing out on availability at Apple Stores in Australia. The Beats x Kim earphones will be strictly available at DJs locally, while Apple Stores in the US, UK, France, and Germany stock them, just not the local counterparts.

As to how they’ll sound, given they’re exactly the same as the Beats Fit Pro, we’re guessing they’ll be pretty solid, just in a few new colours, handy if you’re into that.