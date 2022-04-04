Losing the baby bump and pulling yourself back in shape isn’t easy, but if you have an Apple Watch and Fitness+, there are now programs made just for that.

Going from a full bump on the belly to no bump on the belly requires time and effort, and isn’t something everyone naturally knows how to do.

If you’ve just had a baby, not only are you in the same crowd as this journalist and his wife (congratulations, by the way!), you may be struggling to get into the groove to lose the bump, or even struggling with time. It might be less about the groove and more about time management, because between feeds, cuddles, naps, and just pretty much being a parent, you mightn’t have the time for the gym, regular runs, and so on and so on.

However if you have an Apple Watch and access to Apple’s Fitness+ program, this week you’ll find a few fitness videos have been added to help out with that.

Fresh from the additions last year to keep pregnant mums fit, Apple has this week added seven videos to get people back in shape after just having their children, focusing on core, strength, and cool down, with each episode lasting 10 to 12 minutes.

Like all other Fitness+ programs, you’ll need an Apple Watch to try it, with that one of the main requirements to try it, alongside an iPhone which is the requirement for an Apple Watch. But if you’re interested in seeing if Apple’s post-baby workouts can help you, they’re on Fitness+ now.