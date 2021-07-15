The world’s biggest video website is taking some inspiration from one of the biggest social platforms, as YouTube gets short videos, too.

It turns out size may matter, at least when you’re talking about video length. That’s the feeling YouTube may well be communicating this week, as it rolls out short videos to a service that has become known for videos of all lengths, though typically longer than 30 seconds.

Arguably the world’s biggest video website, Google’s YouTube is getting smaller videos, as the company channels what works for social video platform TikTok, but makes it work on its platform. It’s coming in the beta version of YouTube Shorts, which launched overseas in September last year, but is now expanding to more countries, with Australia included.

Focused primarily on portrait video much like its obvious social competitor, the videos will be able to be filmed from your phone, with up to 60 seconds recorded with the Shorts camera, as well as filters, supporting clips from your phone, and with text and automatic captions, too.

In short, YouTube’s approach sounds like it will be rather the same as TikTok, but with links to a YouTube profile, complete with a new row on the YouTube page specifically focused on these short videos, as well.

That will open up where you can make videos, because if you’ve been itching to make some video given all that time you might have available lately, well, now there’s another place you can try it on.