TCL’s next phone, the TCL 20 Pro 5G, looks to impress with a curved AMOLED screen, several cameras, and yes, 5G.

Even though there are a few 5G phones below the $500 mark, the models above that price tag tend to be better overall. While a sub-$500 price can get you online with 5G, if you’re looking for more premium parts, such as more impressive cameras and an AMOLED screen, you need to spend a little bit more.

Last year was the first year we saw the premium features like 5G and AMOLED dip to the $800 mark, and while there’s a lot of focus on $500 phones this year, the $800 price point is still where some of the action is.

One of those is coming from TCL, which has already released a 5G phone this year in the TCL 20 5G, but seems ready to up the capabilities a little in the TCL 20 Pro 5G, a slightly different variation on a theme sporting a faster chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chip, plus 6GB RAM and 256GB storage underneath a difference screen.

While we saw a Full HD+ LCD in the $499 TCL 20 5G, the TCL 20 Pro 5G ups it to a Full HD+ 6.67 inch curved AMOLED display, the same sort of tech that only a couple of years ago would be flagship, and it even supports wireless charging, something we don’t typically see below the thousand dollar mark.

TCL is also throwing in four cameras, with a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra-wide, accompanied by a two 2 megapixel cameras for the depth imagery in portrait shots and macro, as well.

You’ll find Android 11 on this one, and it also supports a concept TCL calls “Multi-Screen Collaboration”, whereby phones and computers will be able to talk to each other. Given TCL doesn’t make laptops yet, presumably this will mean it will work across other computers, unlike how Huawei’s version tends to work specifically on Huawei computers.

However depending on if or when you buy TCL’s new phone, the company is trying to sweeten the deal with the inclusion of a 43 inch Full HD TV worth $599. It’ll only arrive as a gift for two weeks and received after redemption, though it’s an extra that might tempt some people over to what is clearly a mid-range 5G phone.

You’ll find the TCL 20 Pro 5G in select stores and at Vodafone shortly.