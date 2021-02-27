Whether you’re paying for Spotify or letting the service run ads in exchange for tunes, you’ll be able to work out which category your songs work with best.

We all listen to different styles and genres of music, but that doesn’t mean you have to agree with the genre your favourite tracks are classed as. It’s all well and good if the creator of the songs you like thinks the music should be one style of music, but you might think another, and if you want to play that style of sound in a playlist, you really should be able to.

That’s something Spotify is toying with lately, alongside that whole Spotify HiFi thing we’re interested in, allowing you to add songs that you’ve already liked to a genre or even a mood, effectively allowing you to reclassify the song. It means that you can take some tracks you dig and make them fit your own idea of what genre they fit in, or maybe call it a mood, which in turn makes a playlist of that genre and mood out of songs you’ve liked.

Some of those are predefined, and some of your tunes will automatically fit in those, but you can remove them from the genres, basically giving you the opportunity to redefine how that genre works for your liked songs. It’s essentially allowing you to take the songs you’ve already told Spotify you loved, but filtering it to a specific style so you only listen to that. Almost like listing to a custom list of tunes you know you dig, but down to a specific style.

Spotify has said you’d need at least 30 tracks in a liked collection to make this work, and there are up to 15 personalised mood and genre categories, but that it hasn’t rolled out across every user just yet.

However, the feature is coming to both free and premium users in Australia, New Zealand, the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, and South Africa in the coming weeks. If you don’t have it yet, check your liked songs section over the coming weeks, because it should be there within a few.