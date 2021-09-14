Noise cancellation is the big feature coming to more ears this year, and Sennheiser’s latest trickles the tech to another price point.

With the truly wireless and cordless earphones coming to more ears than ever, found in nearly every pair of released earphones you can find, it should be no surprise that another feature is taking centre stage in product releases.

Noise cancellation is that feature this year, and while it won’t cancel out all sound, the technology has the ability to throw you into an isolated bubble of your own soundtrack, disconnecting you from much of the rest of the world.

While active noise cancellation is still very much a premium feature with the best earphones and headphones arriving with it, the concept is rolling out to more devices through various price points.

That’s something Sennheiser is playing a part in this year, this week announcing the CX Plus True Wireless, earphones that cut the cords and bring in active noise cancellation trickled down from Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones.

In fact, the CX Plus True Wireless look a little like those other earphones, but come in a more plastic case, losing the fabric lining of the Momentum and going for something a little less schmick. Inside, there’s an acoustic system that Sennheiser says brings audiophile technology to more ears using its “TrueResponse transducer” to get a balanced sound, working with its noise cancellation to isolate listeners from the world.

The earphones also include an automatic pause feature for when they come out of your ears, such as if you stop to talk to someone, and there’s up to 24 hours of listening with the case, and an equaliser controller available via the app, available on both iOS and Android.

“With audiophile-grade technology and added features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing, the CX Plus True Wireless provides a high-fidelity listening experience that’ll last the whole day,” said Frank Foppe, Product Manager at Sennheiser.

There’s also support for a little water resistance, though rated for IPX4, don’t expect to go for a run in the rain wearing Sennheiser’s CX Plus earphones. Rather, that’s for a light sweat, making them possibly fine for fitness, though there are more resistant options out there.

Priced at $259.95, the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless noise cancelling earphones aren’t exactly at the cheap end, especially with noise cancelling options hitting $150 these days. However with much of the mid-range noise cancelling options coming in around this point, it might be enough to get people to try what Sennheiser has to offer.

The CX Plus True Wireless earphones will be available across Australia in black and white from September 28.