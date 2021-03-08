It’s not just Bose that’ll offer a pair of sound-focused sunglasses, as Razer joins the wearable glasses world, too.

Taking your audio with you comes in choices, and while there are plenty of truly wireless earphone options, there are other things, as well.

Fashionable accessories such as eyewear is one of the more unusual approaches beginning to pop up, too, giving people something else to match their look with that doesn’t necessarily have to block up their ears to do so.

Bose experimented with this in 2019 in the Bose Frames, releasing a follow-up that we’ve just recently reviewed in the Bose Frames Tenor, and while Amazon has one in America, in Australia, it’s largely a choice of Bose or Bose. That is until now.

Gaming brand Razer looks set to be joining the assortment, launching the Razer Anzu, a pair that will come with two type of lenses depending on the use you plan to use them for, and what appears to be support for prescription lenses, as well.

If you have a prescription, you’ll be able to get lenses made for the Razer Anzu, but regardless, they’ll come equipped with a clear glass lens designed to filter 35 percent of blue light, making them ideal for using with a computer and possibly for gaming, while a pair of 99 percent UVA/UVB polarised lenses will come in the box, as well.

While that will make them ideal for glasses and sunglasses, there are also speakers in the earphones, much like in the Bose variety, supporting a low 60 millisecond connection of Bluetooth 5.1, and providing a little over five hours of battery life on a single charge, complete not just with the speakers in the frame, but also an omnidirectional microphone to talk to people through the glasses.

There’s even a touch interface on the side, allowing you to control music and activate a smartphone assistant, and Razer says there’s support for IPX4 water resistance, too.

“The Razer Anzu modernises the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” said John Moore, Head of Sales and Marketing for Razer.

“With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication and smart features are now in high demand,” he said.

Locally, the Razer Anzu glasses will be available in Australia, priced at $319.95, and expected at Amazon, PC Case Gear, and Razer’s own website.