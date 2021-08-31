Baking bread at home might have been made a little easier, as Panasonic makes the bread maker easier and more inclusive.

Lockdown hasn’t always been friendly, but if there’s one constant you can find beyond all the complaints and frustration, it’s that so many of us have become accustomed to baking bread.

Whether you dabbled before or only started last year when lockdowns became a thing, bread baking has become a go-to activity for many an Australian, at one point selling out packs of flour and yeast, and getting more people to embrace their inner baker and sourdough maker.

Bread is one of those things so many of us can’t live without, and given it can be made simply using only a few ingredients, it’s also an easy thing to integrate into our lives. Daily bread is always nice, whether it’s made for a sandwich, or toasted with a spot of butter or jam (or even ham), and it’s especially nice to wake up to the smell of when it has been cooking. Nothing fills the home quite like the smell of bread.

While there are sure to be a few inedible loaves, one way to cut back on the failures is to try hardware built for this purpose, with a bread machine able to deliver regularity in loaves, something you can find from a variety of manufacturers.

Panasonic has been working on bread makers for over 30 years, and this week, has released a new variant of its bread maker, focusing on improvements to bread making that account for dough rising and fermentation, while also including automatic programs that cater to more tastes and requirements, including gluten-free options.

“Panasonic was the first brand to sell bread makers worldwide, starting 34 years ago, and since then we have been applying our knowledge in kitchen appliance technology to deliver the best bread makers on the market that are suitable for all users and lifestyles,” said Ginger Yu, Product Marketing Manager for Appliances at Panasonic Australia.

The latest in the range is the SD-R2530, a bread maker that probably needs a better name, but does come with a lot of features, supporting 30 automatic programs including the sweet and rich brioche, the lockdown favourite of sourdough, something for the home cafe with raisin bread, and even gluten-free options. Much like other bread makers, it supports making doughs useful for other needs, such as pizza dough and pasta dough, and can also handle jam and compote, which aren’t breads, but can be made using similar processes.

Panasonic’s SD-R2530 uses two sensors to time its cook properly, with one for the room temperature and one for the internal temperature, controlling the rough rising and resting times before cooking, while an automated dispenser takes care of additions such as raisins or nuts, or perhaps something more exotic.

“Whether you suffer from gluten intolerance or prefer gluten-free options, are a creative baker that enjoys the freedom of any recipe without the hassles and mess, or are health-conscious about preservatives from pre-made foods, the SD-R2530 Bread Maker will fulfill your needs,” she said.

Panasonic also has another variant on the way, offering the SD-YR2550 Bread Maker, which bundles in a yeast dispenser to add yeast to a specific moment during the dough cycle, aimed at folks looking for a more perfectly controlled loaf.

Both should be heading to stores shortly, however, with the extra yeast dispenser model in the Panasonic SD-YR2550 costing $439 in stainless steel only, while the Panasonic SD-R2530 is available in either black or white for $359.