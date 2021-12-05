One of the more curious points about the Nothing Ear (1) is becoming a little more streamlined, as the earphones become the new black. Literally.

A pair of headphones that stood out for its transparent style is looking to try something a little different, but also a touch more normal, as Nothing adds a splash of paint for its one product (at least for now), the Ear (1).

Specifically, the white-yet-transparent style of the original Ear (1) noise cancelling earphone is going black, but keeping pretty much everything else the same, using the release of this black look to also note that the production of the earphone is also carbon neutral.

The darker look doesn’t apply to the transparent style on the stem, which appears to be largely the same, but the earphone and tip are now much darker, and may blend in a little more to each other, adopting a colour scheme so many earphones go with.

The first hundred black editions will be numbered one through to 100, with a black earphone and case, but are otherwise identical to the Ear (1) earphones we reviewed earlier in the year, with an IPX4 rating, support for noise cancellation, an app, and sound tweaked by Teenage Engineering.

There’s no word yet on whether the synchronisation issues have been fixed in the range, or whether you get properly customisable controls.

Rather, it seems like Nothing’s black Ear (1) is just a new grade of black, giving you a choice of white or black in a way not every earphone does.