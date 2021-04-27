Getting scam messages with a link is normal, but a new approach hopes you call a scammer back. And clearly, you shouldn’t call.

You’ve probably heard scammers calling you to suggest your internet is about to be disconnected or that a warrant has been issued for your arrest (neither is true), and you’ve probably had a lie of an SMS sent to you to click on a link before, but a new trend in scams appears to be to get you to do the work.

A reader popped up with an alert that was a little surprising, with a new scam that suggests you bought something with an Amazon code, and for you to return a call to get your refund. In essence, it’s a scam to ask you to call them back and fall for a script.

In the message, scammers suggest that:

You paid $2199.99 for "Canon EOS R6-HD Camera." AMZ Order#40923685211 on 2021-04-16.

Alongside that message is a phone number to call the seller up about a dispute.

Call Us +61 1800 943 512 If any dispute, Thank you

The phrasing of the scam is inline with messaging that hasn’t seen a dictionary, but the approach mimics an Amazon seller and tries to suggest you contact them as part of a refund, which you won’t get. In fact, it comes from a mobile number which doesn’t offer a company name, either.

The scam is relatively lazy, and is already racking up responses with similar values, but different products. ReverseAustralia, a forum for comments on calls, has noted several messages with similar messages, such as claims of a MacBook Pro and an Asus phone.

In short, the scammer is trying a few different messages with different products and the same amount, hoping people call the number back, which would likely send them down a spiral of a script to convince you to hand over credit details. However, much like pretty much every scam, that’s exactly what you shouldn’t do.

As with other scams, don’t call it back and don’t fall for this. It’s yet another scam with nothing to do with Amazon, despite the implication in the language that it is.