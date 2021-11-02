There’s yet more 5G in the future of Australians, as Qualcomm talks up new chips come from the mid-range, one with mmWave onboard.

Even though 5G is seeing improvements in tech and speed coming from the gradual Australian availability of mmWave 5G, that’s a technology that seems like it will, at least for the moment, only be available in the high-end. A flashy new technology, the only Australian phone at the time of reporting to support mmWave 5G is Google’s Pixel 6 Pro, making it the sort of thing that only goes to the high-end, not the mid-range or the low.

But hold on, because that could change, with the mid-range continuing to get plenty of 5G goodness, led in part by some of what happened this year, as manufacturers found a way to get 5G under $500.

We’re not quite sure the high-speed tech will make its way to below $250 yet, but the path seems solid for improving 5G devices in the mid-range, as Qualcomm announces updates to its mobile chips for manufacturers to use.

The new range includes a new chip for the bottom of the mid-range, the Snapdragon 480+ 5G, as well as chips that slightly improve the upper echelon of the mid-range in the 695 5G and 778+ 5G, essentially improving performance for mid-range phones overall. In the Snapdragon 480+, we should see a little more speed, while the Snapdragon 778+ will get support for machine learning to improve photo and video.

And that whole mmWave 5G technology could push under a grand in the coming months with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695, which will support both the common sub-6 5G and the newer mmWave, alongside faster graphics and system performance.

“Mid-range smartphones are expected to be the main driver for accelerating 5G device adoption – especially in emerging regions,” said Deepu John, Senior Director for Product Management at Qualcomm.

While the release of these does mean improved mid-ranged 5G is on the horizon, we suspect the most exciting releases could come from the mmWave technology, with Oppo one such brand talking up a release in the months to come.

“The new Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform takes 5G truly global with mmWave and sub-6 in the 6-series, which will deliver high-speed connection enabled smooth experiences in all scenarios,” said Oppo’s Henry Duan. “We’re excited to launch a device based on the Snapdragon 695 in the coming months and bring even more incredible experiences to consumers.”

That means you can probably expect Oppo to be ready with something in the mmWave space soon, and possibly in the mid-range, meaning even faster speeds are potentially on offer without needing to spend quite as much.