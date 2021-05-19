We’ve seen a few computers with Intel’s high-end chips on the way, and here are some more, as Lenovo’s Legion gaming series is announced.

There’s going to be plenty of power for gamers to go on the way it seems, as yet another company gives us a quick look at what we can expect from its new mobile gaming line of laptops.

Ever since Intel announced its crazy fast near-5GHz laptop chips last week in the Tiger Lake-H chips, we’ve been sorting through our emails keen to take a look at every scrap of information on the new computers, and now it’s time to check out what Lenovo has on the way in Legion.

For those who don’t know, “Legion” is Lenovo’s take on Dell’s Alienware brand, effectively offering a gamer-centric computer variety with colourful LED-backlit keyboards, slick styles, and a lot of power. It’s a style of computer that won’t suit everyone, but is specifically geared at gamers keen to get the most power they can have to go, and with the recent launch of those new chips, that target is well suited.

Intel’s latest chips push hard into the gigahertz and offer up to eight cores of performance, alongside faster WiFi 6, support for Thunderbolt 4, and plenty of memory bandwidth to boot, making them geared at folks who crave power and performance aplenty. That might be people in the content creation corner, but it’s also gamers, and that’s where the Lenovo Legion range is pitched.

In 2021, Lenovo’s Legion will come in three main varieties, with the 5i, 5i Pro, and the Legion 7i, each offering something slightly different.

In the Legion 5i, there’s a choice of either a 15 inch or 17 inch computer from $2199, offering up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake-H chip with a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics option inside.

That’s a laptop focused more on the mid-range for gamers, but there’s more to be had in the Legion 5i Pro, which switches to a 16 inch laptop starting from $2999 in Australia, and includes a 16 inch Quad HD display with blue light protection and the slightly more powerful GeForce RTX 3050Ti under the hood.

But if you’re after the Lenovo that sits in the very high-end, the Legion 7i may well be that, delivering that same 16 inch screen but boosting the graphics to the GeForce RTX 3080 and upgrading the chip to a maximum of that blazingly fast Core i9 Tiger Lake-H edition.

Priced from $3499, the Lenovo Legion 7i clearly aims for the pricey part of the market, even if it’s set to be pricey and powerful.

However you’ll have to wait, because none of these computers are set for launch in the immediate short term, with a release slated closer to August 2021 in Australia.