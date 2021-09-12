Leica’s latest special edition doesn’t just come in a fancy Bond-themed suitcase, it comes with a severely limited edition set of numbers.

You can typically expect a movie tie-in with a phone, much like how you can expect a game tie-in with a limited edition console, but you mightn’t expect one with a camera.

And yet that’s precisely what’s happening this year, with Leica building a very limited edition camera to go with the next James Bond film, “No Time To Die”, built for folks who love Leica, 007, and have no problem parting with with close to $12K in Australia.

The camera is a Q2 with a different look, similar to the Q2 Monochrom we recently reviewed, but with a 47 megapixel colour sensor instead of the 47 megapixel monochromatic sensor, a model that normally retails for $8290, a good $3K under what the 007 edition will cost at $11,990.

For that price difference, the Leica Q2 007 edition will come with the Bond gun barrel design on the lens cap with a dark ocean green leather design that also decks the handcrafted case the camera comes in. The camera also sports the numbered edition on the back under the LCD, with only 250 models being made.

Interestingly, the 007 edition of the Leica Q2 will be made available in Australia, though our guess is that the there won’t be a whole heap found locally.

With only 250 found in the world, if there are more than 20 in Australia, we’d be surprised, which means if you want one, you better be prepared to get one quickly through Leica’s local stores.