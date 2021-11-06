Not a fan of spending money? You may not need to spend all that much with JBL’s latest truly wireless earphones, offering two models in its Wave range.

You don’t get much with a phone these days. After Apple did away with the earphones and wall plug, other companies have started to follow suit, with the flagship models from big brands skipping on these gadgets, even while the mid-range and budget offerings still keep them coming.

We’re not quite sure how long that’ll be a thing for, but at least there are choices when it comes to spending for some of these replacements, particularly in the earphone world, where the world of wireless earphones comes alive.

This week, JBL has added two options to the list that cater for that, specifically focusing on folks who may not be keen to spend the over $100 new wireless earphones run for.

You’ll find them in the JBL Wave series, one model that comes without a stem and the other with a very short stem, both delivering similar features.

In the $80 JBL Wave 100, there’s a small size, 5 hours of audio in the earphones and 15 in the case, with what the company claims is its “Pure Bass” sound, essentially JBL’s signature warmth, while the just barely under $100 JBL Wave 200 model offers much the same, but adds a short stem and support for IPX2 water resistance, barely enough for sweat but more than what the slightly cheaper model gets.

The focus with these first two entries in the JBL Wave series appears to be on value, because maxing out at the $100 mark, they’re definitely going for a section priced near other competitors, including Jabra’s excellent Elite 3 earphones.

As for release, Australians can expect them online and at stores across the country, with the JBL Wave 100TWS found for a recommended retail price $79.95 and the 200TWS for $99.95 shortly.