Google’s voice assistant technology comes to turning on air conditioners made by Hisense in the latest generation models.

It’s about to get pretty warm and toasty in Australia, as spring gives way to summer, and if you were thinking right about now that you should get some air conditioning at home, there may be some features worth exploring.

While there are differences between the types of air conditioning systems you can buy, folks thinking of going down the split AC route may have a range worth considering if they’re after something doing a little more than simply cooling the air. Specifically, if they’re after something extra such as support for a Google voice assistant to do their bidding, it might start to arrive as a default feature in an air conditioning, alongside something that may be useful for an Australian summer.

The range comes from Hisense, which has models coming in its V-series of air conditioners, each differing dependent on how much power and cooling you need, but yet also arriving with the ability to be controlled by Google and to filter the air.

Found in reverse cycle air conditioner models sporting the “HAWV” code from Hisense, the latest range sports WiFi and Google Assistant support, meaning if you have a Google Nest Hub or just use Google’s assist on your phone, you can link an air conditioner using the Hisense ConnectLife app to your Google account, and tell it to start working or stop without reaching for the remote.

Hisense’s air conditioners will also support an air purification system call “Hi-Nano” that uses ions to clean the air, cutting down on bacteria, mould, and pollens, helping to keep the air clear.

“Our Hi-Nano technology gives Australians peace of mind knowing their AC can eliminate airborne bacteria, ensuring only fresh and clean air circulates throughout their home,” said Nick Peters, Head of Marketing for Hisense Australia.

“Reliable, hi-tech cooling solutions are an essential part of every Australian home, to cope with our long, hot summers,” he said. “Boasting a sleek design, quiet function and efficient performance, we are proud of the new range and the ability to offer Australians even more choice in the AC category.”

The Hisense models also include a self-cleaning feature, and are set to arrive this month from $999, which is where the relatively low-power 2.5 kilowatt (kW) model starts, before offering a 3.5kW for $1199, 5kW for $1499, 7.1kW for $1799, and 8.0kW for $2499.