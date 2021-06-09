If you’re someone who uses a Pixel for stargazing, those long exposures could have some video for you to check out, too.

It’s always nice when your phone gets a new feature or two, though it’s something that typically takes an operating system update.

Spatial audio came to iPhones courtesy of iOS 14, select Oppo phones managed to get a free relaxation app with O Relax, and now more recently, Google is adding a feature to extend one of its popular features, as Night Sight gets a little something extra.

The feature already provides an approach for low light imagery, grabbing several sets of images and stacking them together for a night time image with more light. It’s a process we’ve seen used in several Android phones but improved dramatically in the Pixel 5, and it will now support a video alongside the long exposure image.

It means if you capture shots of the stars by leaving your Pixel 4 or higher on a tripod, aiming it at the sky to see more of the night, you’ll also get a small time lapse video of the night sky as it moves along, capturing both the image you might be after and a small video, too.

While Google’s time lapse Night Sight can be found on the Pixel 3, the astrophotography side only works on Pixel 4 and higher, and means this feature only works there, too. However if you have one of those and you don’t mind waiting, you’ll find the Night Sight gives both a photo and a video now.

It comes alongside a couple of other features, including allowing you to talk to your phone to answer or reject a call — “Hey Google, answer call” or “Hey Google, reject call” — while the Recorder app on the Pixel 3 and above is set to transcribe Australian English, British English, Singaporean English, and Irish English by the end of July.