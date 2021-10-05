A little earlier than expected, but later than the new iPhones, the next Apple Watch will be here this month.

If you needed something new to buy after having just acquired one of the new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro models, your wrist may well be the next place to look at.

Alongside the announcement of those iPhone models, Apple also touted the Apple Watch Series 7, featuring modest changes including improvements to dust and water resistance, a stronger front-element making it more crack resistant, and a different look, as well.

That look is the main thing people will notice, with sporting thinner borders on the screen at 1.7mm and a shape that connects with the body more clearly, thanks in part to how Apple has assembled the screen.

It’s a design that looks to more clearly resemble a watch than before, and will sport models in aluminium, stainless steel, or titanium, depending on how much you want to spend.

Fortunately, it won’t take long to find out how much each will cost you, with the Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $599 for the aluminium model, sitting alongside the Apple Watch SE for $429 and the older Apple Watch Series 3 for $299. Pre-orders for the Series 7 go in effect on October 8, with release a week later on October 15.