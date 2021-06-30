Ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo, Apple has some new accessories for the Apple Watch, as well as some new faces to let you share your international pride.

Delayed for a year for the reason we’ve all become way too familiar with, the Olympics is around the corner, and with it, fans ready to show the pride they have for their countries competing on the world stage.

It’s a big deal for some sports fans, and one Apple is ready to let people show on their wrists, releasing a few accessories coloured to match some of the nations going.

The Apple Watch announcement sees the makers of the Apple smartwatch and timepiece release coloured limited edition fabric Sport Loop bands coloured for 22 countries going to the Olympics, as well as making available faces representatives of the flags of those nations, made with the Stripes watch face on the Apple Watch.

Owners of pretty much any supported Apple Watch can get them, mind you, whether you have a Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 Apple Watch, or even something with the term “SE” attached.

You won’t find the Apple Watch international Stripes faces on the Apple Watch app, though, nor will you find them directly on the Apple Watch itself.

Instead, to get a country you love on your wrist, head to the Apple Watch site on your iPhone and scroll down to the “International Collection” part of the site, clicking on “See the countries”. There, you’ll find the watch faces ready to download, as well as the bands if you want them, too.

Apple doesn’t force you to buy the special edition international Sport Loop bands to get the associated watch face, mind you, and you can get these and show off some international spirit without having to spend the $69 each band costs in Australia. It means sharing your international pride doesn’t actually need to cost anything extra, giving you a new watch face in the process.