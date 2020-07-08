Even though you shouldn’t expect journalists to fly to the next Note launch, that doesn’t mean a new Galaxy Note for 2020 isn’t on the cards.

We’re at the halfway mark for the year, and that means it’s time to start thinking about phones in the back half of the year.

While 2020 hasn’t quite been a year like any other, phones have trickled out gradually, starting with Samsung’s flagships from earlier in the year.

Arriving with a big camera system and some equally big screens and battery sizes, the Galaxy S20 range gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from Samsung in 2020, complete with new stuff on the inside made to make the phone’s stand out.

But the S20 models were just the start, and really just Samsung’s offering for the first half of the year. The second half is where you can expect to find the more professionally-focused smartphones in the Galaxy Note range, which typically launch in August or September.

Galaxy Note launches have been known to coincide with launches at the mid-year technology show that is IFA, but this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you can largely expect this show to not happen, or happen in small numbers.

Most shows and product announcements have become limited to the online world, and Samsung’s latest appears to be stuck in the same approach, too, as Samsung announces its next as Unpacked 2020, set to go online at midnight AEST on August 6, 2020, which is August 5 10AM Eastern Standard Time in the states.

Simply announced as Unpacked 2020, Samsung is hinting at what’s to come in this one with a pen that drips into a splash underneath, more or less confirming the return of the S-Pen stylus, but leaving all other details to our imagination.

Will the pen flow better when it’s in use? Will it provide a sense of control as you jump around from app to app, rather than just be used for a handful of apps?

Samsung isn’t giving anything away, but we should know within a month, giving Note owners and fans of the Galaxy Note something to look forward to. Stay tuned.