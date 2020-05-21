Whether you’re working from home or in the office, a big screen could make things a little easier, and if it’s curved, maybe help those eyes of yours.

The working environment has sure changed over the years. We’re not just talking about the expedited transition from the regular workday office out and above to the one at home, but with the type of equipment you might use.

Many of us are on laptops these days, as it allows us to take our work home, working on it in a pinch if we need it to. Laptops have become lighter over the years and higher quality, though screen sizes typically sit between 13 and 15 inches for most people, with this area being the rough sweet spot for most to work on.

Productivity on a 13 or 15 inch screen is fine when you’re out and about, but at home or in the office, you kind of want a little more room to move, and more of the picture to see.

A big screen isn’t just for entertainment purposes, because the more screen real estate you have, the easier it is for many of us to work.

Big screens can sometimes be too big, though, and hard to take in. There’s an issue of viewing distance and overall screen size that needs to be considered, and depending on how close you sit and how big the display is, it can be hard to work with a large screen. It’s a little like going to the movies and sitting too close to the big screen: the closer you are, the more your head has to move to take everything in.

Call it a #firstworldproblem of sorts, as that’s what it is, but it’s still one we have to deal with, especially with a big screen.

One solution, though, comes from the annals of TV features: curved displays.

Once a big feature in TV design, this one has taken a backseat in recent years, and moved instead to monitors for at least one good reason. You may not realise it, but a curved display is easier to take in if you sit dead centre, allowing your eye to move across the length of the display more easily.

That’s important for work, as it means you’ll be able to view more of the display at once while you work, reducing eye strain and excess head movement.

It’s one reason why we’re seeing monitor manufacturers look into curved monitors more and more, and Samsung is doing that with its latest, revising and increasing the curve on its screens with one of its curviest yet, the CT55.

Available in both a 27- and 32-inch variety, the Samsung CT55 is a fairly slim curved monitor at 7.9mm thick, with a Vertical Alignment (VA) panel similar to what Samsung uses on its TVs, albeit without the quantum dots of the QLED range or even some of its more expensive curved gaming monitors.

The displays being used in the Samsung CT55 LED monitors are Full HD 1080p screens, but with a 4ms response time, which might be helpful if you plan to use the Samsung CT55 screens for something more than work. In fact, they support AMD FreeSync if you are a gamer, even though the refresh rate isn’t the level of Samsung’s gaming monitors, sitting at 75Hz compared with the over 200Hz you can find on some other screens.

Essentially, the Samsung CT55 isn’t a gaming screen, but it is one that can handle a light amount of gaming if need be, and provide it on a curved display that begins to wrap itself around your viewport and perspective.

You’ll find it on stores and online shortly, arriving in two sizes for under $500, with the 27 inch Samsung CT55 retailing for $399, while the 32 inch model sits at $449 locally.