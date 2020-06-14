It won’t likely come with an Allen key, but if you feel like the sun could help your electricity situation, you can now get it at IKEA.

How we handle electricity at home is changing, and solar is coming to more places. No longer just an upgrade for people with a spare bit of money, it seems one of the world’s biggest furniture companies is getting in on the action, launching solar panels for Australians keen to upgrade their energy to something that could save them money in the long term.

IKEA Australia has teamed up with one of the country’s largest solar specialists for this effort, as Solargain and IKEA come together to provide solar panels and installation for customers keen to see an upgrade to their home that uses the sun for their benefit, and which in turn could help the planet at the same time.

The news comes courtesy of IKEA in Australia, which launched the Solstråle this week, a solar panel solution that can cost anywhere between $3500 and $7000 depending on the kit, yet save some serious money depending on the state they live in and the power requirements.

Numbers from IKEA suggest that a family of four with a 6.6kW solar system could save up to $1337 per year in WA, over $1500 per year in NSW, and up to $1950 per year in South Australia, effectively providing long term returns on the cost of solar panel purchase installation.

For IKEA, the cost of a Solstråle system includes the components, design for the roof, solar panels, and installation, though because every home and household needs are different, those costs may vary. However, with a push to renewable energy, it’s one that could allow more Australians to cut their power needs from their regular energy provider, and start to live off grid.

“Today’s launch marks an important day in the IKEA Australia organisation,” said Jan Gardner’s, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Australia.

“We are proud have developed this offer in collaboration with our partner, and we hope that this will encourage our customers to live a more sustainable everyday life by removing the barriers to investing in renewable energy,” he said.

IKEA’s Solstråle panels and systems will gradually be available at IKEA stores across the country, though right now, the launch starts at IKEA Australia’s presence in three states: Queensland, Victoria, and Western Australia, with other states to come in the months that follow.

You can, however, find the solar panels on IKEA’s website in NSW, suggesting a launch may not be that far off, and that you might not have long to wait until you can buy a Alexa-enabled IKEA smart blinds and an IKEA Symfonisk Sonos speaker alongside an IKEA solar panel nationwide.