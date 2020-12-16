Drink makers use pods for coffee and tea, but the next appliance to take this approach could be for something much, much cooler. Literally.

It’s the end of the year, which means we’re beginning to see some of the CES awards come out ahead of next year. Hard to believe it’s that time already, for sure, but 2020 has been something.

And while the awards gradually come out ahead of next month’s all-digital CES, something we’ll be reporting from without even having to leave the country, some things are already grabbing attention, one of which may well change the way you have dessert.

An American company is touting a new way of making ice cream, or at least soft serve, frozen yoghurt, and other soft-serve style desserts, as it borrows a page from Nespresso’s encapsulated coffee machines to craft encapsulated desserts of sorts.

It’s an idea from a company called ColdSnap, which says its machine can turn pods of liquid ice cream into frozen soft serve in less than two minutes, using a patented proprietary freezing process to turn the cans of desserts into a single serve solution, and then allowing you to recycle the can afterwards. That’s a totally distinct approach to ice cream making now, which takes closer to a minimum of 30 to 40 minutes, and that’s before you take into account any of the preparation to make the liquid in the first place.

ColdSnap’s approach kind of looks like it adopts some of the learnings of Nespresso’s Vertuo coffee maker, but for ice cream, using a barcode to read what’s on the can, and freezing to a certain level quickly to make the dessert. It’s an idea that has snagged an Honouree award in the 2021 CES Innovation Awards ahead of next month’s digital show, before it even opens.

However because CES is all digital in January, it’s an idea we’ll have to take on ColdSnap’s word, unable to see it for ourselves.

We’re checking to find out whether ColdSnap’s quick ice cream freezing has plans to come to Australia, but for now, it’s just a neat idea we can view remotely.