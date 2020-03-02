One of the more well known Australian freemium titles is getting a follow-up, but it’s an Apple Arcade exclusive for folks with an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

If you fancy yourself a bit of a gamer, be it casual or something a little heavier, there’s a good chance you’ve played “Crossy Road” at least once in your life. Built like a bit of a modern day take on Frogger, it’s a game that never really ends, providing a big procedurally generated world for you to keep jumping on, avoiding cars and obstacles, and basically trying to cross an endless series of roads.

Available on practically every platform barring that of game consoles, “Crossy Road” was released in late 2014 by Australian gaming company Hipster Whale, and was later adapted into a Disney variant, as well as one which was essentially Crossy Road meets Pac-man, in “Pac-man 256”.

But if you thought the Aussie team at Hipster Whale was done, think again.

The team has released a follow-up, and it’s one you don’t have to play by yourself like its original.

While “Crossy Road” is still out, Hipster Whale now has “Crossy Road Castle”, an adventure title that uses more of that never-ending procedurally generated approach, but has you going up a castle level by level in a game not unlike Super Mario Bros, but in a way that doesn’t end. Built as both a single player and co-op game, “Cross Road Castle”, it’s a little more user friendly and means friends can get involved.

However you and your friends will want to have an Apple device, because this one is an Apple Arcade exclusive, working across iPhone, iPad, macOS, and Apple TV, but only devices made by Apple.

That means it’s part of the $7.99 Apple Arcade subscription, which also means Crossy Road Castles is only playable via subscription.

We’re not sure how long the game will stay that way, and whether Hipster Whale ever plans to bring it to Android or other platforms, but for now, if you want to try the next stage of Crossy Road, you’ll need to pony up for an Apple Arcade account and Apple device.