We hope you didn’t have a pressing need to get to the Genius Bar, because until COVID-19 is a contained, you won’t get that chance.

There’s bad news if you wanted to head to an Apple Store to browse the random Apple gadgets or take a visit to the Genius Bar for some tech support, because every Apple Store in Australia is now closed.

In fact, it’s not just an issue on Apple Stores, but an issue that every Apple store outside of Greater China will have to contend with, including those in Europe and the US, as Apple closes retail stores until March 27.

That’s true whether you’re looking at Bondi Junction or Chermside or Chadstone, as every store is closed, at least temporarily.

Customers can still get support from the online equivalent of the Genius Bar at support.apple.com while shopping can be handled via the Apple website or Apple Store app, but you won’t be able to go in for that face to face consult, nor will you be able to stand amongst the iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, and get your play with the gadgets until at least March 27. It’s possible Apple will extend those days, too, but this appears to be a move to at least encourage some element of social distancing amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus, and to prevent infection not just amongst customers, but for its employees, too.

Like many other companies including Telstra locally, Apple has moved to flexible working arrangements for its citizens around the world, allowing them to work remotely, while its shops are closed and hourly shop workers will still get paid as if it’s business as usual, though leave has been expanded to accomodate circumstances created by the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook released a statement this week on behalf of the company, stating that Greater China will see its stores open up amidst the declining coronavirus situation there.

“There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment. The entire Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants globally who have given every ounce of their spirit to help the world meet this moment. We do not yet know with certainty when the greatest risk will be behind us,” said Cook in the statement.

“And yet I have been inspired by the humanity and determination I have seen from all corners of our global community. As President Lincoln said in a time of great adversity: ‘The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew.’ That’s always how Apple has chosen to meet big challenges. And it’s how we’ll rise to meet this one, too.”