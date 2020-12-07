Shopping for someone who likes to dabble a string and strum more than a tune, or yearns to? These ideas could help.

Next up on our gift guide journey for 2020 are the musos in our life, with musicians you’re looking to buy for. Whether they’re already a seasoned pro or someone just starting out, some of these ideas could put a smile on their face when it comes time to give them their gifts.

Fender Play

Price: $20 per month

Know someone who wants to learn guitar, bass, or even the ukulele? Fender Play provides lessons to make that into a thing, offering video instruction over an app for phones and tablets, plus over a website, as well.

Australians don’t really have the option of gift cards for Fender Play, not like their friends in America, but you could technically make an account and pay for it for a friend if need be.

Roli Lightpad Block M

Price: $349

Built to work with phones and tablets, the Roli Lightpad is a small light-up block with a flexible material that works as a drum and synth controller.

It’s a bit of a colourful light show and synth pad for making musical tracks, and can be matched with its big brother, the Seaboard, which is a flexible piano built in much the same way.

Novation Launchkey 49 MK3

Price: $449

A piano for a computer, the Novation Launchkey is a 49 key keyboard complete with synth and drum pads that light up in various colours. Built for someone to take their synth and piano playing to somewhere a little more digital, it’s a MIDI controller for Windows and Mac with a little more than just keys.

Yamaha DTX6K-X electronic drumkit

Price: $2199

One of the more recent electronic drum kits from Yamaha, this one includes both old school and new drum sounds, plus a way to connect a drum kit over USB to a computer. There’s also some training functions built in, allowing you to upgrade those skills on an upgraded drum kit.

Fender Acoustasonic Telecaster

Price: $3999

A slightly different take on a guitar, the Acoustasonic Telecaster is an acoustic telecaster charged by USB, and with five different sound settings plus an extra knob to change the variations. That means there’s ten different settings to make an acoustic guitar sound different when plugged into an amp.