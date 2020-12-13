Buying gadgets for someone who loves to cook or take care of themselves? Here are some ideas for that person.

Whether you’re thinking of checking out a gadget that can make them feel good health-wise, or even something to help them eat and entertain, there are plenty of gadget ideas, and here are a few more.

Health & Beauty

Fitbit Aria 2

Price: $199

Fitbit’s take on the smart scale is a $200 WiFi-enabled scale that plays nicely with a Fitbit account and the Fitbit wearables, plus does other things, as well.

First, it works for several people in the same household, and not only tracks their weight, but also looks at body fat percentage and lean mass, able to built charts for how you’re going over time.

Withings Sleep Analyser

Price: $199

One of the more interesting gadgets we’ve checked out in recent years, the Sleep Analyser is a $200 gadget built to help people track their sleep.

As we learned in our Sleep Analyser review, you simply leave the gadget under a mattress where you sleep, and it will track your heart rate and heart’s movement to learn if you’re close to suffering sleep apnoea.

Oral-B Genius AI toothbrush

Price: $219

Toothbrushes haven’t evolved dramatically over the years, and while electric toothbrushes have been a thing for some time, there’s little that has made them “smart”.

Oral-B’s latest uses Bluetooth to connect to a phone, tracking tooth brushing habits and providing some indication into your oral health over the app.

Dyson AirWrap

Price: $799

More for beauty than health, the Dyson AirWrap is a slightly evolved take on the Dyson hairdryer, offering a way to curl and style hair using the power of science.

Think of it as one of the most advanced curling irons you can find, but with a hair dryer wrapped into the design, making the AirWrap one of the more unique gadgets for your bedroom and bathroom around.

Food & Entertaining

SodaStream Source Element

Price: $120

If you know someone drinking a lot of soda water or fizzy drinks in general, it might be time to check out a SodaStream, which could make bottles of bubbly water from a bottle of refillable CO2, and even let you select how fizzy using one of three levels.

Sunbeam Food Lab Dehydrator

Price: $219

A way to make dried fruit and jerky, Sunbeam’s Food Lab is dehydrator with six shelves and an electronic control, allowing you to set the temperature and let the Food Lab go to work, drying out the food for you to eat later on.

It’s a bit of a cube for your kitchen, but one that can take fruit, veggies, meat and more, drying it out for use later on.

Breville SmartScoop Ice Cream Maker

Price: $449

As the warmer months approach, a gadget that lets you turn juice into sorbets and make your own ice cream might be just ideal, and that’s what the SmartScoop is for.

An ice cream maker with a compressor built-in, the Breville SmartScoop is basically made for summer, which might make a great gift for someone who loves ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and is keen to try to make their own more regularly.

BrewArt BeerDroid

Price: $799

A unique machine, the BeerDroid is a beer-making gadget for folks who love a little home-brew, and want the gadget to do most of the work.

The BeerDroid will make 10 litres of beer and can be tracked over WiFi, supporting several recipes in a design that basically works in the background while you wait for a pint, or several.

Hisense 54 Electronic Bottle Cellar

Price: $999

If you know someone with a reasonable amount of wine, but no way of storing it, Hisense might have the answer with an electric wine cellar capable of keeping wine at the right temperature.

Including a glass door able to keep UV light out of the way of wine, it’a a gadget that will hold 54 bottles of wine at a specific temperature, and even keep the humidity between 50 percent and 80 percent, too.

Delonghi PrimaDonna Elite Coffee Machine

Price: $2499

A big coffee machine made for folks who prefer a cafe experience, but at home, the PrimaDonna Elite comes with a touchscreen and app access to make coffee, grinding the beans and then prepping and texturing milk, if you need it.