With a new Star Wars out this year and the end of the Skywalker Saga, if you’re buying for someone who loves Star Wars, you have a few options.

Know a Star Wars fan or two, but struggling to work out what to get them this year for the season? Depending on how much you want to spend, you’ll find a few options, be they gadget, game, movie, or something else entirely.

Tickets to Rise of the Skywalker

Price: from $20

One of the more obvious presents has nothing to do with gadgets or games, but it’s entirely Star Wars, and that’s tickets to the new film.

You probably won’t find a gift card specific to Star Wars tickets, but a card to a cinema more than makes up for it, with a note alongside saying “enjoy Star Wars, may the force be with you”.

Star Wars Cushions & More at Fantastic Furniture

Price: from $30

Left over from last year, Fantastic Furniture still has a few cushions, blankets, lamp shades, rugs, tables, and other furniture items designed to look like they’re from Star Wars.

While they feel more like they’re made for kids, we won’t judge any adults who want to show their Star Wars fandom by sleeping next to a TIE Fighter. No judgement at all *Wookie groan*.

Star Wars Apple Watch Bands

Price: $70

A relatively new tie-in for Star Wars, watch face maker MobyFox has released a good 80 watch faces for the Apple Watch, and a few bands alongside it.

The watch faces can be bought by anyone, but if you grab one of the Star Wars watch bands, it comes with an unlock code to deliver some of those faces to an Apple Watch.

We probably don’t need to tell you that you’d need an Apple Watch to make this gift worthwhile, but if the person you’re buying for has one, just make sure you get the size, because there are two Apple Watch band sizes.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Price: $80

Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows PCs, the newest Star Wars game, Jedi Fallen Order is the latest art before the events of the first film, A New hope.

You’ll like a Jedi chased by the bad guys, and take on the enemies with a lightsaber and using the Force powers, visiting familiar planets and locations from the Star Wars films along the way.

Star Wars 4K on Disney+

Price: $90 for the year

If you haven’t heard, you can get Star Wars in 4K on a streaming service, with Disney+ offering it.

We’re not just talking the new films, but the old ones alongside. A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and those other ones most Star Wars aficionados don’t typically want to talk about are all found on Disney’s streaming service, alongside the many Star Wars animated TV series, and the recent live-action drama, The Mandalorian.

Disney’s answer to Netflix, Disney+ offers more than Star Wars, with Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and titles from Fox, too, plus all that other Disney fare.

Star Wars Garmin Vivofit Jr 2

Price: $130

One of Garmin’s several Disney-connected fitness tie-ins (they exist for Frozen 2 and Marvel properties, too), the Vivofit Jr 2 takes a small colour fitness tracker for kids and places it in a Star Wars band.

It’s water resistant, doesn’t need charging, and rewards kids with a Star Wars inspired game based on how much they exercise, effectively turning fitness into a bit of a game.

Star Wars Nixon Watches

Price: $280

Nixon has some watches made for folks who happen to be a little older, with some analogue and digital watches focused on the look and style of the Star Wars films and characters.

There’s the red digital look of the Regulus, an almost C3PO styling in the gold Time Teller, and something that looks straight out of the films in the digital Dork Too, the latter of which comes with Star Wars sounds out of a speaker that sits at the top.

Star Wars Black Series electronic helmets

Price: $200

Whether the person you’re buying for is a fan of Luke or a fan of Vader, you can now find electronic helmets that feature sound effects, allowing the wearer to take on the role in a little bit of cosplay.

Star Wars App Controlled D-O droid

Price: $280

There’s no Sphero BB-8, BB-9, or R2D2 this year, but there is an app controlled droid from Rise of the Skywalker named D-O.

Featuring battle-worn paint that makes D-O look like it has been in action for far too long, D-O is this year’s take on the droid you’re looking for.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Edition

Price: $1999

A bit of a late tie-in, what is arguably Samsung’s best phone of the year has a special edition connected with the bad guy, Kylo Ren. It’s a very special edition of the Note10+, decked in dark armour with special wallpapers, red accents, a red stylus, and special edition Galaxy Buds.

Without doubt, it’s one of the more expensive Star Wars options on this list, but it’s also one of the most recent ones you can find. However it is a limited edition, so if you want to buy it for someone, you’ll have to look around, and fast.

A trip to Disneyland or Disneyworld

Price: from $2000

Flying from Australia to California or Florida is never going to be inexpensive, so if you’re going to take this option, add a hotel and restaurants and the cost of either Disneyland or Disneyworld’s park for it, you’re likely going to end up around two grand at a minimum.

However taking this option will make you one of the first to experience Disney’s Star Wars land, which not only features attractions and secrets deserving of the best of Star Wars fans, but food and merchandise that plunges you deep into Star Wars lore.