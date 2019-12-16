It’s not just iPhone customers that can be easy to buy for. If you know someone with a Samsung or Google or Huawei, Oppo, or something else, there are plenty of options, too.

Phone case

Price: from $30

It may seem a little simple, but a phone case could be a decent option for someone who loves their Android.

Much like it does on the iPhone, a phone case can bring with it extra features, such as turn the phone into a wallet, a desk stand, or depending on the case in question, a keyboard and computer.

With Android phones, you’ll want to find out what they have first, because there are so many different Android phones and sizes, you kind of want to make sure you’re getting the right one to begin with.

Google Nest Mini

Price: $79

One of the easiest ways to jump into smart speakers, the Google Nest Mini is a small hockey puck-shaped speaker of sorts that packs in voice control and music playback, and even works with almost everything an Android user already likely relies on.

If they’re on Android, you probably already talk to Google to get it to do things, and that voice recognition will work on the Google speakers, too. If they use Spotify, YouTube Music, or Google Play Music, that will work too, as will quite a few apps.

Essentially, if they use Android, they’ll find a smart speaker system that has been built to work with what’s inside their phones, making it an easy gadget idea for an Android owner.

Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless 6000mAh

Price: $99

If that Android owner you’re buying for is always complaining about their phone’s battery life, consider a power bank.

Mophie’s take on the power bank isn’t just packed with power, but supports wireless charging, meaning you can leave quite a few modern phones on the top of the bank, and it will charge the phone.

BlueAnt Pump Air 2

Price: $149

Wireless earphones can cost an arm and a leg, but BlueAnt’s Pump Air 2 get the cost of wireless and cordless in-earphones down, and they’re Australian.

This year’s updated take isn’t just cost effective, but decent as well, offering a very small and light take on the wireless earphone world, with water-resistance, too.

Read our BlueAnt Pump Air 2 review…

Sony WH-1000XM3

Price: $399

A year on, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones are still one of the best pairs of headphones you can get, and this year saw the addition of wind cancellation, too.

The cancellation is among the best in the business, with warm sound, too. Even though Sony is due to update to what will presumably be the next model, the WH-1000XM4, in the coming months, the WH-1000XM3 is still the benchmark to beat in the noise cancelling headphone world, and worth the time of any phone owner.

Read our review of the Sony WH-1000XM3…

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Price: $549

One of the better wearables you can find for Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm is fairly meaty, but also runs for good work week.

While iPhone owners have the Apple Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch not only brings a capable smartwatch, but one is durable, solid on battery life, and works on both ecosystems, even if they decide to jump to Apple.

Read our Galaxy Watch review…

Apple iPad Mini

Price: $579

This is going to come across as a strange gift idea for an Android owner, but just go with us on this. If you know someone who loves their Android, be it a Huawei, Samsung, Google, LG, or something else, an iPad Mini could be a solid option.

Android only has a handful of premium tablets, and so if they’re looking to dabble on iOS and see what life is like with a small tablet, particularly if they’re keen to try some of the games released on the App Store, the iPad Mini is a small tablet they can get into.

Read our iPad Mini review…

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Price: $629

An iPad may not suit everyone, and that’s ok. If that Android owner you’re buying for would prefer to stay inside Android and have everything work, you might want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e.

One of Samsung’s two Galaxy Tab “S” series tablets this year the S5e is very thin and surprisingly premium, offering a lovely 10.5 inch screen and a focus on entertainment.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review…

Google Play Card

Price: from $25

Much like how buying an iTunes gift card can seem like a bit of a cheat, buying a Google Play Store can work the same way.

But if you’re struggling to find the right gift for that Android owner you know, a gift card to the app, games, music, and movies store operated by Google makes sense, and is easy to find anywhere.