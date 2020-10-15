There’s now a small model iPhone flagship, and it looks like a modern iPhone 5 or one of the first-gen iPhone SEs. Could the new Mini fit in the same cases?

Depending on how long you’ve been around the iPhone scene, the new iPhone models may look familiar. Glance back a good ten years or so, and you’ll see the iPhone 4 with its flat metal edges and glass front and back. Phones are a whole lot bigger now, but the new design language of the iPhone 12 range is certainly reminiscent of the older phones from back then.

But one of the new models is smaller then the rest, and even feels like it edges close to a handful of models from six or seven years ago. Sporting a 5.4 inch screen — one of Apple’s smallest screens — the iPhone 12 Mini feels like it could be the modern take of the iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, and first-gen iPhone SE.

You could use the same case between those models, with the iPhone SE able to use an iPhone 5 or 5S case with no worries. Could you do the same with the iPhone 12 Mini?

Can the iPhone 12 Mini fit an iPhone SE case?

Sadly, the answer appears to be no.

While the design language might be familiar, the length, width, and size are just different enough to suggest that an iPhone 12 Mini will not fit into an iPhone SE case, or even an iPhone 5 or iPhone 5S case.

It might seem small, but if you place the two models side-by-side matched for size, you’ll find the iPhone 12 Mini is actually bigger in physical size than that first iPhone SE, measuring 131.5mm tall, 64.2mm wide, and 7.4mm deep. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE is 123.8mm tall, 58.6mm wide, and 7.6mm deep.

It’s a difference enough to tell you that while not huge, the iPhone 12 Mini will not fit into the cases for the iPhone 5 or iPhone SE, nor will it work vice versa.

Essentially, if you want a case for the iPhone 12 Mini, it’s an iPhone 12 Mini case or no case.