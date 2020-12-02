The big iPhone for 2020 can’t be matched to the case for 2019’s big iPhone, which means you may need to buy a new case.

Now that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is out, you might be wondering if Apple’s brand new big phone can play nicely with cases made for the last Apple big phone.

After all, Apple’s latest big iPhone has a similar name to its predecessor, and a similar camera bump and shape, so there’s a chance that some similarities will extend elsewhere.

But there’s also a new design language, and that means the iPhone 12 Pro Max might not fit into an older iPhone 11 Pro Max case. We already know that’s the case with the iPhone 12, so what about its big brother?

Will the iPhone 11 Pro Max case fit an iPhone 12 Pro Max?



Saving money is nice, especially if you’re spending big dollar bucks on a new phone, and some of these new phones can sure cost a pretty penny.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to snag an iPhone 11 Pro Max case at a discount now that the phone is not part of the lineup and have plans to fit it to a 12 Pro Max, you might want to hold off.

While the bump is the same shape, the phones aren’t quite the same size, and so an iPhone 12 Pro Max won’t fit into an iPhone 11 Pro Max case.

Can an iPhone 12 Pro Max case fit an iPhone 11 Pro Max?

But what about the other way around: if you still have an iPhone 11 Pro Max — 2019’s big iPhone– and you want to buy a new case, can you settle for an iPhone 12 Pro Max case and have it work?

Kinda, but also not really.

You see, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is marginally bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and that means it’s a like more spacious in those cases, fitting the older iPhone into the newer cases somewhat comfortably while still also being snug.

However there’s a catch: the buttons don’t line up.

While you can use an iPhone 12 Pro Max case with an iPhone 11 Pro Max, the silence switch and volume buttons won’t line up properly, and therefore may not work, and the whole effort might just be wasted.

We’d advise not buying a 12 Pro Max case for an iPhone 11 Pro Max, as it just won’t work. Not only is the design language and size different, but the fit isn’t quite right, and so it’s not going to work perfectly.

Much like how the iPhone 12 cases are incompatible with the iPhone 11, and vice versa, you’ll want to steer clear of buying an iPhone 12 Pro Max case for an iPhone 11 Pro Max, as they’re just too different.