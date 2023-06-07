Samsung’s next foldables could come a little earlier this year, as the maker of the Galaxy announces a July event is on the cards.

It wouldn’t be the middle of the year if we didn’t already have eyes on for what was coming, but some of it might be coming even sooner than expected.

August is typically the time we can expect to hear from Samsung about the future of foldables, complete with a Galaxy Unpacked event somewhere in America or Europe, but this year, there are changes.

July appears to be on the cards for Samsung’s new foldables, and Motorola’s latest launch could be the reason why.

Motorola only recently announced that its big-screened Razr 40 Ultra and less expensive Razr 40 would see release in July, a timeframe we initially expected would give Moto a good month before Samsung had its latest foldables ready. That may now be in question.

While there’s no official date just yet, Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Unpacked event planned for July will not only be in Seoul where Samsung is headquartered, but in a part of the city that covers the past, present, and future for the location.

As we approach the fifth generation of Samsung’s foldables, a category that kicked off in 2019, that may well be an analogy for the company, and could see something genuinely exciting, which given what’s coming, may be what the company needs.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung.

“Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city

that has become an emerging epicentre of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category,” he said.

There’s no word for what will launch, but you can probably expect a Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be amongst the range. And who knows, maybe Samsung will surprise the world with yet another form-factor. Only time will tell, and July is only a month or so away.