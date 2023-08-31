The next Pixel phones and watch will be known not long after Apple shows off the new iPhone.

You’ve probably already heard that there’s a new iPhone or four on the way for September. That’s great for folks who like an Apple phone, but what about Android people: will they get something new, too?

The answer appears to be “yes”, with Google announcing that it also has an event on the cards, but not in September.

Rather, Google’s event will be in October, with October 5 in Australia (and October 4 in the US) set for the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, successors to the Pixel 7 range including the Pixel 7 Pro.

It won’t likely be alone, though, with a sequel to last year’s Pixel Watch also likely to be announced alongside.

Beyond this, Google hasn’t really revealed much, though given that we know a Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are likely on the way, we’ll happily await any other obvious surprises.