A cute new take on the power bank looks to give Apple owners a way to top up the battery life for no less than three gadgets they might own.

While the future for Apple’s iPhone looks to be in a Type C model thanks to the EU’s decision on port requirements, when it comes to charging other Apple devices, you might already carry a spare plug.

Lightning ports are a dime a dozen, and everyone has at least one they’ll take with them, handy also for a pair of AirPods, but when it comes to charging an Apple Watch, you may not carry a spare plug.

The Apple Watch magnetic charging cable will cost you $45 a pop regardless of the port you’re plugging it into, and that’s not a cost everyone will want to swallow. You’re more likely to risk a low battery than buy an extra plug, but that mightn’t be your only option.

Belkin has announced a power pack designed to cover both an Apple Watch and an iPhone in the one hit, basically making it a one stop charging shop for iPhone owners. And thanks to the Apple Watch magnetic charge connector also supporting the recent AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2nd-gen cases, it will charge those, as well.

The “Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K” may have a mouthful of a name, but it also packs in 10,000mAh of power, capable of charging an Apple Watch from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes, while also offering battery support for the iPhone.

On the side, there’s a 20W USB Type C charging port to charge up the power bank, but it can also be used to charge a device from its port. You’ll need to bring your own Type C to Lightning port if you want to charge a current model iPhone, but when the first Type C iPhone models roll around (possibly in September), you’ll just need to plug in a Type C cable, and one of those is included in the box.

Priced at $139.95 in Australia, Belkin’s BoostCharge bank for the Apple Watch and iPhone is clearly built for folks with both an Apple Watch and an iPhone, but could also double up as a travel charger for both, too. You unfortunately won’t be able to keep the battery pack plugged in and charging your phone — there’s only one Type C port — but it could keep a Watch topped up before plugging in your phone separately .

For folks interested in that, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 10K Power Bank for Watch, iPhone, and AirPods is available this week across the country.