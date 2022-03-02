If you’re dealing with flooding in New South Wales or Queensland and either an Optus or Telstra customer, at the very least, excess data woes may not be a problem.

Depending on where you are in Australia, the weather might not be cutting you a break.

A massive “rain bomb” is showering down so much rain across Queensland and New South Wales at the end of February and beginning of March, some places are under water, leaving people to deal with the mess. The destruction is impacting lives and livelihoods, with many without power or homes, and even costing some their lives.

If you’re stuck in this situation, the last thing you’re probably thinking about is your mobile bill and how much data you have to do things. You’re probably relying on your phone like no other time, and not thinking about the bill at the end.

Fortunately, Optus and Telstra have each announced some help for subscribers and customers of their services being displaced by natural disaster.

For Optus, postpaid customers in affected areas will be provided up to 25GB additional data to offset what is likely to be increased usage, while prepaid customers on eligible Optus plans will also see a 25GB boost, as well. Fixed broadband services for both consumer and business are also eligible for a free interim service to keep them connected. There’s even a dedicated customer hotline for Optus customers affected by the floods and severe weather on 1800 507 581.

“Our thoughts are with those communities currently affected and those facing hard times ahead,” said Optus’ Matt Williams. “These are challenging times for everyone, and the safety and connectivity of our customers is our highest priority.”

Telstra is also doing something similar, providing 25GB for both postpaid and prepaid customers on eligible Telstra plans, with free calls switched on for prepaid customers, as well.

Telstra’s free WiFi service Telstra Air is also set to be free in locations affected by natural disaster, while customers suffering severe damage or loss of their homes and business may be eligible for a long-term assistance package from Telstra, as well, including call diversion and reconnection of a Telstra fixed phone line.