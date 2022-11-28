Buying a tablet for the kids needn’t be an expensive affair, as Aussies get another brand focused on inexpensive tablets to go.

When it comes to grabbing a new piece of technology, there’s a solid chance you’re going to find that what you want isn’t cheap, even if something like the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can warm things up just a little.

A new phone can be inexpensive, but it can also be very much on the other side, and the same is true for pretty much any aspect of technology. Often cheap technology works with the phrase “you get what you pay for”, because cheap isn’t always great quality.

But we are seeing changes there. Oppo made a dent in the quality of cheap phones, Anker has recently done just that in cheap noise canceling earphones, and now a newbie to Australia wants to make a dent on cheap tablets, as Orbic arrives locally.

One of America’s mobile companies with phones and tablets, Orbic’s first offerings in Australia will be all about the latter, with one made for budgets and one made for durability.

In the former, Orbic will offer the $149 Tab8 4G, an 8 inch tablet sporting an HD screen, 4G chip with SIM card slot, and two cameras, with a 13 megapixel camera on the back and a 5 megapixel camera up front. Clearly not an iPad, the Orbic Tab8 4G will run on Android 12, and we’re told will even function as a phone, supporting phone calls over the 4G network if need be.

Perhaps fittingly, the phone call-making tablet will come to Telstra this week on prepaid for just under $150, a spot 4G tablets typically dare not touch.

A little bigger and made more for business, Orbic’s second tablet is the Tab 10R 4G, another 4G tablet, but this time in a 10 inch size with a ruggedised body, complete with a stylus and made more for workers who need something robust and durable. Priced at $429 locally, it’s clearly not focused on the same audience, but still manages to come in under where other 10 inch tablets go for.

“This is the beginning of many new 4G and 5G products that we will be bringing to Australian consumers and businesses,” said Danny Adamopoulos, Executive Vice President for Global Strategy and Operations at Orbic.

Both tablets look set to hit retail shortly, with the Tab8 4G at Telstra first this week, while the Tab 10R 4G looks set to follow at Mobiciti and Leader Computer Group in December.