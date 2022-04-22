Intel isn’t the only high-end chip in town, as AMD’s Ryzen looks sort to offer 15 and 17 inch gamers something to work with across both Dell and Alienware’s gaming options.

We’re a big fan of selection, because when it comes down to choices of things you can pick, you can bet it makes things more interesting. That’s certainly true in computers, and with no shortage of computers to pick from, competition is clearly healthy.

It’s not just about brand, though, but also chip selection, and if you’ve been looking for a computer system that incorporates a mixture of AMD and Nvidia, Dell and Alienware might have your choices depending on how much you want to spend.

At the lower end of the spectrum, there’s what’s new from Dell, with the 2022 G15 (5525), a laptop sporting an angular look for gaming, plus a heap of internals announced this week focused on gamers hunting for an AMD experience, not so much an Intel one.

Inside, there’s a choice of AMD’s Ryzen chips running from the six-core Ryzen 5 6600H all the way up to an eight-core Ryzen 9 6900HX, while the graphical options will support both the built-in AMD tech and a discrete GeForce chip from Nvidia, offering a GeForce RTX 3050, 3060, or 3070.

Dell isn’t cutting back on other areas, with WiFi 6, up to 2TB SSD (but starting with 256GB), and either 8 or 16GB RAM, working with either a Full HD or Quad HD screen, starting at 120Hz but pushing up to 240Hz refresh rates for gamers. You’ll need to spend more to get that 240Hz Quad HD screen, and granted there’s no OLED option like in the XPS 15, but the Ryzen Dell G15 5525 will start at $1599 in Australia.

Pushing beyond it, there’s a similar take with more grunt and capability in what’s coming from Dell’s gaming brand, Alienware.

The updates to the 15 inch Alienware option come in the m15 R7 Ryzen model (above), with up to 4TB SSD, up to 64GB RAM, up to a 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 with a whopping 16GB RAM, and a starting point of the eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H customisable to that Ryzen 9 6900HX, as well. There are other features here, such as a Full HD screen option supporting a crazy 360Hz refresh rate if you need it, plus a mechanical laptop keyboard built into options, as well.

But you’ll pay for it, with the Alienware m15 R7 Ryzen model starting at $2799 locally, and it’s not alone.

A 17 inch M17 R5 Ryzen variation is on the way offering up to a 17.3 inch Full HD 360Hz screen or even a 4K Ultra HD 120Hz display, while the graphical options allow you to choose between either a GeForce RTX or an AMD Radeon RX chip, too, and starting at $3299 in Australia.

All three should be heading to stores in the country shortly, giving gamers just that little bit extra to pick from.