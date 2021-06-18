Ever iPad released in recent memory can be drawn on with the Apple Pencil accessory, but if you want to make that screen more like paper, you may need another accessory.

If you’re a fan of drawing, scribble, or sketching your thoughts out by writing them down, there’s a good chance you’ve been a fan of Apple’s move to give support for the Apple Pencil to every iPad the company has released.

Whether you look at the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, an iPad Pro 11 or iPad Pro 12.9, or even the standard iPad released last year, you have support for the Apple Pencil in some form, even if the model used between the iPad Air and iPad Pro is different from the one used on the Mini and standard iPad.

It means if you’ve bought a new iPad from the past few years, you likely have support for the Apple Pencil, and that means drawing and scribbling aplenty.

But while that’s easy enough to do, you’re still just drawing on a screen, and it might feel like that. Glass is glass, and doesn’t always evoke the same feeling or sensation as gliding a pencil over paper, with its slightly rough texture that makes a sound as the nib etches in.

You can’t do that with glass, but you might be able to do it with a glass covering.

It’s something Zagg has been looking into, working on a screen protector that protects an iPad screen from scratches and impact, but also is made to simulate the texture of paper for writing and drawing.

To do this, Zagg told Pickr that its GlassFusion+ Canvas screen protector uses a matte surface with a paper texture infused within, providing friction and stroke resistance, making it similar to paper. And like a regular screen protector, Zagg’s GlassFusion+ protects the display, but isn’t as rigid as standard glass, made to be shock-resistant from a flexible polymer.

“For many, drawing on paper with a pencil is a more thoughtful and deliberate process than using a stylus to draw on a tablet screen,” said Gavin Slevin, Managing Director for Zagg International.

“For those who create, GlassFusion+ Canvas is designed to help them feel the sensation and texture of drawing on paper while they draw digitally,” he said.

In short, it’s a screen protector that can impart a paper like feeling for an iPad, alongside protection, anti-microbial treatment, and even glare reduction. It’s coming to every iPad variation outside of the iPad Mini, priced between $69.95 and $79.95 in Australia dependent on the iPad you’re buying for.